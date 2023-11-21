Can you guess title of Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan's first film together? It is so perfect

Shah Rukh Khan is teaming up with daughter Suhana Khan for the first time on an action-packed thriller. Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) and Suhana's maiden collaboration has been titled King, as per a report by Pinkvilla. King, which seems to pay homage to Shah Rukh's nickname by fans, King Khan, will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh and reportedly go on floors in January 2024. Also read: Sujoy Ghosh to direct Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana's first film together

SRK-Suhana come together for action thriller

Suhana Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will team up for their first film together titled King.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A source close to the development told the portal, “The film has been titled King and will be a one-of-a-kind action thriller with strong dynamics shared by Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. One would have expected SRK and Suhana to team up on a relatively soft film against the backdrop of father and daughter, but they are ready to break the norm by collaborating for the first time on an action thriller."

Shoot to commence from January

The report added that prep work is going on in full swing and non-stop shooting could commence from January 2024. As per the portal, director Sujoy Ghosh is busy with the pre-production of King, and has also given final touches to the script of this action thriller.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The flavour of action in King will be very different from what SRK has done in Pathaan and Jawan. This one would be sleek with a lot of chase sequences. However, the core plot is emotional and driven by the story. It has lots of twists and turns, which is the reason why Sujoy has been bestowed with the responsibility of direction," the source said.

About the film

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan, who is set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film The Archies in December, will be seen together for the first time in a film directed by Kahani fame, Sujoy Ghosh. The film is being produced by Red Chillies Entertainment along with filmmaker Siddharth Anand’s Marflix Entertainment. Siddharth had directed Shah Rukh's blockbuster Pathaan (2023).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is looking for a hat-trick in 2023 following the mega success of Pathaan and Jawan. He is gearing up for the release of Rajkumar Hirani-directed Dunki in December.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON