Sujoy Ghosh to direct Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana's first film together: report

Ghosh has previously directed Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer thriller Badla (2019) under Shah Rukh's production house Red Chillies Entertainment. He also co-produced Kahaani spin-off Bob Biswas, starring Abhishek Bachchan, with Shah Rukh's Red Chillies Entertainment.

Sujoy Ghosh to direct Suhana, Shah Rukh?

As per a report in Pinkvilla, a source close to the development shares, “Shah Rukh Khan and Sujoy Ghosh have worked together in the capacity of producer and director in Badlaa starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu. The duo will now be reuniting in multiple capacities for this yet another film. It’s an action thriller, and other details have been kept under wraps for now. Even Sujoy is excited to explore a new genre as a director."

About Sujoy Ghosh

Sujoy made his directorial debut with the 2003 musical Jhankar Beats, that recently completed 20 years since its release. He went on to helm Vidya Balan-starrer thrillers Kahaani (2012) and Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh (2016) and Badla. His upcoming films include a segment starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma in Netflix India anthology Lust Stories 2 and the Hindi adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

About Shah Rukh, Suhana's film

Shah Rukh is unlikely to play a lead in Suhana's theatrical debut. He is expected to appear in an extended role, a la Jehangir Khan in Gauri Shinde's 2016 coming-of-age film Dear Zindagi. The film, co-produced by his banner Red Chillies Entertainment, starred Alia Bhatt in the lead role and Shah Rukh as her therapist.

Suhana will make her debut in cinemas with this new film, as her debut film The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar, will premiere on Netflix India on November 24 this year. Her theatrical debut will be co-produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Shah Rukh's Pathaan director Sidharth Anand's production house Marflix Pictures.

