Shah Rukh Khan tells Suhana Khan to take day off from Archies shoot, give him a hug, she says 'I'm a working actor now'

Suhana Khan has been in news, partly due to her famous parents Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan. But on Saturday with The Archies teaser taking over Instagram and love pouring in from celebs and fans alike, the discussion was about Suhana's work. As his daughter makes her Hindi film debut, Shah Rukh on Saturday shared film's teaser, along with some tips and tricks he’s learned on his journey through Bollywood. Read more: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda bring to life Archie’s world in Zoya Akhtar film. Watch

Sharing pieces of fatherly wisdom with his daughter, Suhana Khan, and his millions of followers, Shah Rukh wrote, “Remember @suhanakhan2 you are never going to be perfect….but being yourself is the closest to that.”

Explaining further, Shah Rukh, arguably one of the most-talked-about actors in the world, wrote, “Be kind and giving as an actor…the brickbats and applause is not yours to keep…the part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you.”

As a father-of-three and adored public figure, Shah Rukh also touched on how to handle celebrity life, telling his daughter, “You have come a long way baby...but the road to people’s heart is unending…stride forth and make as many people smile as you can. Now let there be Light…Camera and Action!”

After a receiving a stamp of approval and advice from one of the biggest Bollywood stars himself, Suhana seemed rather pleased, simply writing, “love you papa.”

Her comment led to a sweet father-daughter exchange on Instagram. Shah Rukh left a comment on his own post, writing “@suhanakhan2 missing being with you. Take a day off from work come and give me a hug and go back!!” To this, Suhana chee wrote, “@iamsrk miss you more, no days off I’m a working actor now, just kidding on my way!!”

Shah Rukh Khan with his three decades in the film industry (his first film Deewana released in 1992), has a wealth of unique life experiences. Sharing The Archies teaser, the actor recalled renting the Archies Digest from stores. “From renting the Archies Digest for 25 paise per day from book rental stores to see @zoieakhtar make this come alive on screen…is just incredible.”

The Archies is Zoya Akhtar's Hindi-language adaptation of the stories and characters from Archie's Comics. The film is a musical set in the 1960s and also stars Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda.

