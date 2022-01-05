Shah Rukh Khan twins with wife Gauri Khan in maroon, smiles as she teases him in new video. Watch

Actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, interior designer Gauri Khan featured together in a new ad. Taking to Instagram, Gauri shared the video in which she and Shah Rukh twinned in maroon outfits.

Gauri Khan's video with Shah Rukh Khan is her first post with him this year. In the video, the couple is seen sitting next to each other enjoying some quiet time as they watched television.

As the video started, Shah Rukh smiled and said, "Wow. Rising like a star. Now that's what I call an entry." Gauri teased him and said, "Even you couldn't match that." Shah Rukh made a face, then smiled and nodded. While Shah Rukh wore a maroon shirt and black pants, Gauri opted for a maroon dress with golden shoes.

In December last year, Shah Rukh had made his first digital appearance after his son Aryan Khan's arrest and subsequent bail in the drugs-on-cruise case. He was virtually a part of a Hyundai India event but it wasn't clear if it was a live conversation or a pre-recorded message.

Shah Rukh Khan was also spotted on a shoot set posing with actor Diganta Hazarika. He has kept a low profile after Aryan's legal case. The 24-year-old was arrested in October last year after a raid was conducted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on a Goa-bound cruise ship. He had to spend nearly a month in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail.

Gauri, too, shared her first post last month after Aryan's bail. On Instagram, she had posted a video as she worked on the design of Falguni Shane Peacock's new store in Hyderabad.

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen next in Pathan, which also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. Salman Khan recently confirmed that he and Shah Rukh will be doing cameo crossovers in each other's films -- Tiger 3 and Pathan.

"We will both be seen in Tiger 3 as well as in Pathan. Tiger will release by December next year. Pathan may release before it, aur phir dono shayad saath aayenge (and then both of us might come together)," Salman was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

