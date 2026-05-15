Shah Rukh Khan upgrades his swanky garage with a luxury SUV worth over 4 crore. Here are all the details about it

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has added yet another jaw-dropping ride to his already enviable luxury car collection, and this one comes with a price tag of over ₹4 crore. The actor was recently spotted taking the swanky new ride out for a spin, instantly sending fans and paparazzi into overdrive.

Shah Rukh adds new car to his collection

Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in King.

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Shah Rukh is once again making headlines, this time for upgrading his lavish garage with a brand-new Cadillac Escalade. Several videos and photos of Shah Rukh enjoying a ride in his swanky SUV on the streets of Mumbai recently surfaced online, instantly grabbing fans’ attention and setting social media abuzz.

The luxury SUV is believed to have been privately imported into India, as Cadillac cars are not officially sold in the country. With import duties and additional charges reportedly adding to the price, the on-road cost of the lavish Escalade is estimated to be anywhere between ₹4 crore and ₹5 crore.

The Cadillac Escalade is often considered one of the most luxurious and high-end SUVs in the world.

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{{^usCountry}} Powered by a 6.2-litre V8 engine, the Cadillac Escalade combines power with ultra-luxury. From its eye-catching 38-inch curved OLED display to plush interiors and state-of-the-art entertainment features, the SUV is packed with premium touches. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Powered by a 6.2-litre V8 engine, the Cadillac Escalade combines power with ultra-luxury. From its eye-catching 38-inch curved OLED display to plush interiors and state-of-the-art entertainment features, the SUV is packed with premium touches. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The luxury SUV also comes loaded with premium features, including flexible cargo space, a three-zone climate control system, and signature Radiance Lighting. Adding to the lavish experience are stowable tray tables, wireless phone charging pads, and a high-end AKG Studio Reference 42-speaker surround sound system with headrest speakers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The luxury SUV also comes loaded with premium features, including flexible cargo space, a three-zone climate control system, and signature Radiance Lighting. Adding to the lavish experience are stowable tray tables, wireless phone charging pads, and a high-end AKG Studio Reference 42-speaker surround sound system with headrest speakers. {{/usCountry}}

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Adding to the ultra-luxurious experience are heated, ventilated, and massaging seats, along with a console refrigerator featuring a freezer mode. The SUV also boasts a dual-pane power sky glass roof.

Shah Rukh is believed to own an enviable fleet of luxury cars. According to several reports, his lavish garage includes high-end rides such as the Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe, Land Rover Range Rover Sport, and BMW i8. It is believed that he also owns a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge and a Mercedes-Benz S-Class Guard.

“U have no idea how much money he has. He can buy more than 1000 of this car,” one social media user wrote, with another writing, “World biggest superstar ever SHAH RUKH KHAN SIR. king”. One comment read, “Fortuner is a toy infront of the beast”.

Shah Rukh Khan’s recent projects

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Shah Rukh was last seen in the 2023 films Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, as well as a cameo in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. Pathan grossed ₹1055 crore worldwide, while Jawan brought in ₹1160 crore. Dunki was not as successful, bringing in ₹454 crore worldwide. He took a break in 2024 and began shooting for Siddharth Anand’s King last year. The film also stars his daughter Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone and others. It is slated for release this Christmas. He was recently spotted shooting for the project in South Africa with Deepika Padukone.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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