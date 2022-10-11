Shah Rukh Khan wishes Amitabh Bachchan on birthday, reveals what he learnt from him

Actor Shah Rukh Khan extended heartfelt wishes to Amitabh Bachchan on his 80th birthday. He also revealed what is the one thing he has picked up from Amitabh and prayed for his healthy life. Shah Rukh posted an old video clip with Amitabh where both are seen saying, “Ek doosre se karte hain pyaar hum (We love each other).” Also read: When Amitabh Bachchan made 'emotional decision' of entering politics

Shah Rukh wrote in his tweet, “One thing to learn from this great man, actor, superstar, father and superhuman is to never back away….instead learn….level up and launch again and again….forever. May you always be healthy and entertain our grand children also. Love you sir.” He tagged Amitabh Bachchan.

Responding to Shah Rukh’s tweet, a fan wrote in the comment section, “two favourites in one frame.” “We want to see both the Dons together at the Big Screen again,” added another. Many also called them legends, superstars and even their favourites.

Shah Rukh and Amitabh have appeared in several films together, including Mohabbatein (2000), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), Veer-Zaara (2004), Paheli (2005), and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006), among others. Recently Shah Rukh made a cameo appearance in Amitabh Bachchan’s Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Shah Rukh is waiting for the release of his first film in the last four years, Pathaan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, it marks his reunion with Deepika Padukone. It also has John Abraham and will release on January 25, 2023. He also has filmmaker Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara, which will release next year. Apart from these, Shah Rukh will be collaborating with Rajkumar Hirani for the first time in 'the film Dunki.

Amitabh, on the other hand, was last seen in Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye. His next film is Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai, releasing next month. He also has Project K with Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.

