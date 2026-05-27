Shahana Goswami admits she has multiple partners, is in open relationship: ‘I have so much love to give…'

Actor Shahana Goswami, best known for her performance in films like Heroine, Zwigato and Santosh, recently opened up about her unconventional approach towards relationships and love. The actor revealed in a podcast with Siddharth Kannan that she is in an open relationship and as no "primary partner" in her life. Shahana Goswami talks about freedom in love and relationships.

Shahana Goswami talks about being in open relationship Shahana shared that conventional relationships never felt right for her, as she believes deeply in both love and personal freedom. Reflecting on her breakup with Milind Soman, she admitted that the traditional “relationship formula” no longer made sense to her. However, when she later met restaurateur Mauro Gazzi, she chose to approach relationships differently and embraced an open relationship without rigid rules or labels.

Talking about what an open relationship means to her, she said, "It means open and honest communication with whoever you are with, being able to truly understand what kind of person your partner is and working on yourself. At this point, I don’t even have one primary partner like that. I have many people with whom I have long-standing dynamics, but it’s not casual. None of it is casual for me."

She further described open relationships as "friendships" and explained it just like people have many friends and different dynamics with every friend. She added, "So for me, at this point, openness means there’s no clear-cut partnership with anyone, but there is this feeling of long-term bonding and connection that stays with you, no matter what form it takes. Sometimes it’s just friendship. Sometimes it might be physical too. There’s no need to force it into some specific direction. The baseline is simple: love and friendship. I have so much love to give, then why should I give to just one person?" Shahana added that there is nothing hidden in her life, and her partners know that she is getting intimate or is bonding with other partners as well.

Shahana was in her 20s when she fell in love with 43-year-old Milind Soman. For six years, they just talked over text and letters, and later, when she moved to Mumbai, and they both were single, they started dating each other. However, in 2013, they called it quits. Shahana revealed that though they were very much in love, the timing was not right for them.