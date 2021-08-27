Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's 'little star' Misha is all grown up, see new pic on her fifth birthday

Mira Rajput, the wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, has given a glimpse of their daughter Misha as she turned five years old. Taking to Instagram Stories, Mira shared a picture of Misha posing for the camera.

In the photo, Misha was dressed in ethnic wear -- a floral blue and pink suit along with a matching pink dupatta. She tied her hair back, wore quirky sunglasses and wore red lipstick. Misha stood against a wall with a pout and made a V sign as she leaned to one side.

Captioning the post, Mira Rajput wrote, "Happy Birthday my little star," followed by a red heart and the hashtag 'gal forever'. Mira also tagged her sister Noor Wadhwani.

Mira and Shahid used to share pictures of their children regularly. However, they don't post as many now. Mira had last shared Misha's picture in 2019.

Earlier on Thursday, Mira wished Misha by posting a picture of a rainbow cake and penned a message. "Our life began to play technicolour when you were born my darling Misha. Keep shining, be happy and reach for the stars and the rainbows. You are the light of our lives sweetheart. The Lord's, Grace in abundance and love forever. Mumma and Papa," she wrote.

Mira and Shahid tied the knot in 2015. The couple welcomed Misha in 2016, and then in 2018, they were blessed with a son, Zain. On Raksha Bandhan, Mira dropped photos of the celebration with their children at their home. Though she gave a glimpse of Misha tying Zain a rakhi (sacred thread) on his wrist, their faces weren't visible in the picture. She captioned the photos, "Homemade rakhi, channa laddoo, Ferrero Rochers, presents, kisses."

Mira is active on the social media platform and regularly gives her fans updates on her life. She also creates tutorials, often about skincare, health and physical fitness.

Earlier in May this year, during an Instagram live, Mira opened up about sharing parenting duties with Shahid Kapoor. Replying to a question on co-parenting their children, she had said, "Definitely. You know, I read something the other day, which said, ‘Don’t treat dad as a babysitter, treat him like a parent.’ By that, what you mean is, dad is not going to be there when mom needs time off. Dad is going to do what dad does, he is not going to fill in for mom because he has his own role.”