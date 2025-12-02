Shahid Kapoor says he didn’t join Bollywood because of his father Pankaj Kapur: ‘He never made calls to get me work’

Actor Shahid Kapoor, who has now spent over two decades in Bollywood, has dismissed the assumption that he joined the industry because of his father, veteran actor Pankaj Kapur. Shahid mentioned that his parents, Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem, parted ways when he was just three, stressing that his father “never made calls” to help him get work Shahid Kapoor is the son of Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem.

Shahid gets candid

Shahid opened up about his personal life on the Punjab First Voice podcast, where he also reflected on his parents Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem’s separation. He shared that there is a common misconception that he entered films because of his parents’ fame, something he clarified isn’t true.

“People think I am an actor because I am Pankaj Kapur’s son, but my parents separated when I was just three. I didn’t spend much time with my father, so nobody even knew I was his son, nor did I ever use his name. I lived with my mother. Things just fell into place for me. I never asked my father for help, and he never made calls to get me work,” Shahid said.

The actor also spoke about their separation briefly, adding, “I was too young when my parents divorced, but you do feel the void. I think many people can relate.”

Neliima raised Shahid as a single parent after her divorce from Pankaj in 1984. She has another son, Ishaan Khatter, with her ex-husband Rajesh Khattar. Shahid was three-and-a-half years old at the time of his parents’ separation.

At the moment, Shahid is married to Mira Rajput with whom he shares two kids: A daughter and a son. During the conversation, Shahid admitted that he tries hard not to bring his work home. Once he is back, he likes to “take on the role of a father, husband, and son”.

Shahid's recent projects

Shahid was last seen in Deva which released on January 31. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the film also featured Pooja Hegde alongside Shahid, who essayed the role of a police officer.

The actor will also be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's untitled film. It will also mark the fourth collaboration for the actor and filmmaker after Kaminey (2009), Haider (2014), and Rangoon (2017). The film will also have Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar and Randeep Hooda with Vikrant Massey in a special appearance. At the moment, he is busy working on Cocktail 2 with Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna.