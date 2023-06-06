Shahid Kapoor revealed what he would steal from ex-girlfriend Kareena Kapoor and it's really wholesome

Actor Shahid Kapoor has opened up on what he would steal from his ex-girlfriend, actor Kareena Kapoor. In a new interview, he also talked about what he would do if he met Kareena's husband, actor Saif Ali Khan. (Also Read | Shahid Kapoor reveals why Mira Rajput wanted Misha, Zain to watch his film Jab We Met co-starring Kareena Kapoor)

Shahid and Kareena's partners

Kareena Kapoor dated Shahid Kapoor for a few years. Later she married Saif Ali Khan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor were in a relationship for several years before parting ways. Kareena married Saif Ali Khan in a private ceremony in Bandra in October 2012. They welcomed their elder son Taimur Ali Khan in 2016 and Jehangir Ali Khan (Jeh) in 2021. Shahid tied the knot with Mira Rajput in March 2015. They became parents to daughter Misha Kapoor in 2016 and son Zain Kapoor in 2018.

Shahid about Saif

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Shahid said about Saif, "I don't know. I guess we will say, 'Hi'. We used to go to the same gym. We have done a movie together." Shahid and Saif Ali Khan featured in only one movie so far--Rangoon (2017). The period war drama film, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, also starred Kangana Ranaut.

Shahid about Kareena

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about Kareena, Shahid said, "She always had a superstar quality from her first film. That was special about her." Shahid and Kareena featured in several movies together--Fida (2004), Chup Chup Ke and 36 China Town (2006), and Jab We Met (2007). They were also part of Milenge Milenge (2010) their final film together.

Kareena's upcoming projects

Fans will see Kareena with Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in The Crew. It is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor will produce the film while Rajesh Krishnan will direct it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from this, Kareena will also be seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. She also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film in the pipeline.

Saif's new films

Saif will be next seen in the upcoming mythological film Adipurush alongside Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. Adipurush is a mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana.

Shahid's new projects

Shahid will be next seen in director Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming action film Bloody Daddy. He also has a yet-to-be-titled film with Kriti Sanon. It is being helmed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON