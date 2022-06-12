Shahid Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar enter the IIFA 2022 stage on donkeys: 'Kabhi sports bike par entry karte the'. Watch

IIFA 2022 is all set to air on June 25, 2022 at 8 PM on Colors TV. In in a promo clip from the ceremony shared online, actors Shahid Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar are seen sitting on donkeys as they enter the stage. The award ceremony was held earlier this month at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Also Read: Salman Khan left in splits as Maniesh Paul jokes about Honey Singh-Guru Randhawa

In the video, Shahid Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar are seen riding two donkeys. Shahid says, "Those people who use to make their entries on hummers, sports bikes, through fire are now entering with two donkeys." Farhan then says, "The donkeys must be thinking the same. I must say Pappu, nice ride." Shahid thanks him.

One fan dropped a laughing emoji and wrote, “This was of my favorite IIFA awards," another one said, “The way their outfits are colour coordinating is kinda funny. Lol."

This year, IIFA was held in Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena, of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island on June 2, 3, and 4. The award ceremony was hosted by Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul and saw perfomances by Abhishek Bachchan, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Nora Fatehi among others. Singers Tanishk Bagchi, Neha Kakkar, Honey Singh, Guru Randhawa, Dhvani Bhanushali, Zahrah S Khan, Asees Kaur, and Ash King also enthralled the crowd with their performances. Also Read: IIFA awards 2022 full winners list: Kriti Sanon and Vicky Kaushal bag Best Actor awards, Shershaah wins in 5 categories

Actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Salman Khan, Lara Dutta, Bobby Deol, Nargis Fakhri, Urvashi Rautela, producer Boney Kapoor, Ramesh Taurani among others were also present at the ceremony.

International India Film Academy Awards will premiere on Colors TV on Saturday 25, 2022 at 8 pm.

