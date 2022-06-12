Salman Khan left in splits after Maniesh Paul jokes about Honey Singh, Guru Randhawa's sunglasses. Watch their reactions

Earlier this month, International India Film Academy Awards (IIFA), took place at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Now the show will air on Saturday 25, 2022 at 8 pm on Colors TV. In a promo clip for the telecast, Salman Khan is seen laughing uncontrollably after host Maniesh Paul jokes about singers Honey Singh and Guru Randhawa's sunglasses. Also Read: IIFA Awards 2022: Nora Fatehi, Nargis Fakhri stand out on the green carpet; Kriti Sanon and Vicky Kaushal win big

In a video shared by IIFA's Instagram account, Maniesh says, "Yo Yo Guru Randhawa and Honey Singh are sitting here wearing black sunglasses. They were welding before coming to the show." As soon as Maniesh says this a laughing Salman gets up from his chair and hugs Maniesh. Riteish Deshmukh, who is seen on the stage at the time hosting the show, fell on the floor laughing. Salman later comes and hugs Guru and Honey.

One person commented, “Can't wait for this.” Many people wrote “Lol” and a few dropped laughing emojis in the comments section of the video.

This year, IIFA Awards were held in Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena, of Yas Bay Waterfront from June 2-4. The weekend saw several Bollywood actors in attendance, including Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Nora Fatehi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Ananya Panday among others. Singers Tanishk Bagchi, Neha Kakkar, Honey Singh, Guru Randhawa, Dhvani Bhanushali, Zahrah S Khan, Asees Kaur, and Ash King enthralled the crowd with their performances.

IIFA Rocks 2022 was hosted by director Farah Khan Kunder and actor Aparshakti Khurana on June 3, while Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Maniesh Paul served as hosts for the main night at IIFA 2022 on June 4.

