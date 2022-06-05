IIFA awards 2022 full winners list: Kriti Sanon and Vicky Kaushal bag Best Actor awards, Shershaah wins in 5 categories
- IIFA awards 2022: Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah took five trophies while Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham, Kriti Sanon's Mimi and Anurag Basu-directed Ludo won in two categories each.
The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards held at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on Saturday saw a starry gathering of Bollywood celebraties who flew to the UAE for the awards night. Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah dominated the awards this year, with the film winning in as many as five categories. Sardar Udham, Mimi and Ludo won in two categories each. Also read: Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan spotted together at IIFA Awards, fans call it 'picture of the year'. See here
Vicky and Kriti Sanon walked the green carpet and collected their Best Actor (male) and (female) awards, respectively. Vicky even shared a picture of him holding the trophy close to his heart along with a note on Instagram. Kriti received her trophy from Aishwarya Rai. Shershaah actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, however, did not attend the event.
Among those who walked the red carpet at the event were Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Nora Fatehi, Nargis Fakhri, Pankaj Tripathi with wife Mridula, Fardeen Khan with daughter Diani, Lara Dutta, Bobby Deol and Tiger Shroff. The event was hosted by Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul.
Here's the complete winners list of IIFA awards this year:
Best Picture - Shershaah
Best Actor In A Leading Role - Vicky Kaushal, Sardar Udham
Best Actress In A Leading Role - Kriti Sanon, Mimi
Best Director - Vishnu Varadhan, Shershaah
Best Actor In A Supporting Role - Pankaj Tripathi, Ludo
Best Actress In A Supporting Role - Sai Tamhankar, Mimi
Best Debut Male - Ahan Shetty, Tadap
Best Debut Female - Sharvari Wagh, Bunty Aur Babli 2
Best Playback Singer Male - Jubin Nautiyal, Raatan Lambiyan, Shershaah
Best Playback Singer Female - Asees Kaur, Raatan Lambiyan, Shershaah
Best Music (Tie) - A R Rahman, Atrangi Re, and Tanishk Bagchi, Jasleen Royal, Javed-Mohsin, Vikram Montrose, B Praak, Jaani, Shershaah
Best Lyrics - Kausar Munir, Lehra Do, 83
Best Story Original - Anurag Basu, Ludo
Best Story Adapted - Kabir Khan, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, 83
