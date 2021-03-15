Shahid Kapoor has this compliment for wife Mira Rajput's sun-kissed pics

Mira Rajput share a couple of pictures from the golden hour on Sunday, looking every bit a natural beauty. Her husband, actor Shahid Kapoor cannot get over her good look either.

Mira too to Instagram to share a photo of herself as she sat in the balcony of her home, enjoying some time with the setting sun. "Sunny," she captioned her post. "Am I the only one who takes 27567 pictures when the light is right? #hurryup #sunissetting," she captioned her second post.

In the photos, Mira is seen without any makeup, wearing a black top with thin spaghetti straps and a gold locket. She has her hair tied in a bun in one picture and left to hang loose in the second. Reacting to the photo, Shahid wrote, "Stunner" in the comments section.

Recently, Mira had shared a video about a rule she has implemented to ensure the safety of their children, Misha and Zain. On it, he commented, “Looking way too young to be a mommy of 2.”

In January, Shahid jokingly invited offers for ‘fun’ films. “My wife has fired me about how I am not doing a film which is fun and where I dance. Open invitation pl gimme something that allows me to please her. . #typecast hero in need !! @mira.kapoor I am committed to the cause,” he wrote in his Instagram post.

Shahid and Mira got married at a private ceremony in Gurugram in 2015. They are parents to a four-year-old daughter Misha and two-year-old son Zain.

Shahid now awaits the release of his sports drama Jersey, a remake of a Telugu hit of the same name. He also has a web series with Raj and DK in production. Speaking about it, he had once said, “I loved the story idea when I first heard it and since then it has been an exciting ride so far! Can’t wait to share this series with the audience."