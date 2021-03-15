Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna step out of restaurant hand in hand. See pics

Actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani may be hush hush about their relationship, but their pictures prove otherwise. What's more, Disha shares an amazing comfort level with Tiger's sister Krishna and mother Ayesha too. On Sunday, Disha was spotted walking out of a fancy Mumbai restaurant, hand-in-hand with Krishna with Tiger following them behind.

While Krishna looked great with her toned body, Disha cut a svelte figure. Both were suitably dressed for a summer evening outing.





Of late, Tiger and Disha have been seen on a number of occasions, the most recent was when the duo, accompanied by his mother Ayesha, had stepped out for his birthday celebrations. While on the birthday eve on March 1, it was Disha and Ayesha, on the day of his birthday (March 2), Krishna, too, joined them.

Disha and Krishna enjoy a great camaraderie. They routinely drop comments on each other's pictures and lavish praise on each other.





On their work fronts, Disha will be seen next in Salman Khan-starrer Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is set to hit the screens on Eid. This will Disha's second outing with Salman, after Bharat. On working with Salman, she had said to DNA in the past, “It was such a great experience to work with such an established actor. He is so hard-working, humble, understanding and nice to everyone. It’s amazing to see how even after working for so many years, he is so charged, wanting to do things and so energetic."

Tiger's calendar is rather full; through the lockdown, he did not sit idle and had come out with not one but two music videos, with the first one also serving as his singing debut. They were called Unbelievable and Casanova. He has also announced Baaghi 4, Heropanti 2 and Ganapath. While in Heropanti 2, Tiger will be paired with his Student of The Year 2 co-star Tara Sutaria, in Ganapath he will star with Kriti Sanon.

