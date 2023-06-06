Internet calls Shahid Kapoor a 'manchild' as he says marriage is about wife ‘fixing’ her husband

Shahid Kapoor is not getting the best reactions to his recent comment about marriage and how a woman enters a man's life to ‘fix’ him. Many thought his comment was childish and far from what a healthy marriage should be like. Shahid is married to Mira Rajput since 2015. (Also read: Shahid Kapoor clarifies remark that Mira Rajput gives opinion on his scripts)

Shahid's comment on what marriage is

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in 2015.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a new interview with Film Companion, Shahid was asked about his take on marriage. He said, “This entire marriage thing is about one thing: is that the guy was a mess and the woman came in to fix him. So the rest of his life is going to be a journey of him getting fixed and becoming a decent person. That's pretty much what life is about.”

The reactions

The comment did not go down well with many. People said that it's not a wife's responsibility to fix a man and the entire marriage doesn't revolve around him. One person said, “I don't want to fix anyone. Bkwas." Another called him a manchild. “So raising a manchild, is what marriage is ??? Amazing," read the comment. “What was your mother job. Didn't she raised you well? Come on guys grow up and girl are not born to nurse grown-up man," read another comment. “If she’s your babysitter, you have a nanny not a wife,” commented a person. Another Instagram user did not like Shahid's old-school opinion. “What???????? Did he go to school????? He sounds like he’s from the 1300s.”

Shahid's marriage with Mira

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shahid had earlier spoken about his marriage with Mira. He said, “I always share everything with her. I guess, like every couple does that, you know, you spend that little time and you always crave that little time in a day or sometimes in a week where you can just sit down and tell each other what’s going on. Because you know when two people are busy doing their own thing sharing reduces and when you are not sharing enough you lose understanding of each other’s scenarios. I have always felt that if you can regularly stay connected with each other it allows that person an insight into what you are dealing with, which they might not get. So in that way, I share everything with Mira.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shahid and Mira have two kids-Misha and Zain. He will be seen next in Bloody Daddy. His last outing was Farzi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON