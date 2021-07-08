Shahid Kapoor is majorly missing wife Mira Rajput, shares throwback pic. See here

Actor Shahid Kapoor is missing his wife Mira Rajput and shared a throwback picture with her. Taking to Instagram Stories, Shahid dropped the picture a few hours after Mira was spotted at the Mumbai airport's departure terminal.

Shahid Kapoor, sharing the selfie with Mira Rajput, captioned it with 'major missing (heart emoji) @mira.kapoor'. In the photo, the couple is seen sitting next to each other in their car. While Shahid sported a grey t-shirt with mirrored sunglasses, Mira opted for a printed dress in white with dark sunglasses. Mira also re-shared the photo on her Instagram Stories with a red heart sticker.

The post comes a day after the couple celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary. Mira on Wednesday on Instagram shared their picture along with a message for him. In the picture, Shahid and Mira are seen hugging each other in a lush green garden. While she wrapped her arms around him, Shahid he is seen kissing on her head. She had captioned the post, "I love you more than words suffice. Happy 6, my love my life."

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015 in an intimate wedding in Gurgaon. The couple welcomed their daughter Misha in 2016 and son Zain in 2018. During an Ask Me Anything session, Mira had once revealed that when she first saw Shahid she was just 16-year-old. He was attending a house party of their family's common friends.

The families of Shahid and Mira set them up for a meeting in 2014. Shahid, who is 13 years older than Mira, had told Vogue India about their meet, "The only thought going through my mind was, ‘Here we are, sitting in this room on these two big sofas with nobody else around.. Are we even going to last 15 minutes?’”

Shahid has spoken about their age gap several times. While speaking at Mumbai's Jagran film festival, he had said, "My wife is an amazingly mature, evolved human being who decided and was sure of who she wanted to marry at the age of 20. How many people have the conviction to do that? I think you spend your life well in your 30s like I have. I had no clue what I wanted to do in 20. It takes a lot of clarity and conviction even whether it’s work or marriage to decide that you want to do this at this stage in your life."

Meanwhile, he will feature in Jersey, which is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu hit of the same name. The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfill his son's wish, as per news agency ANI. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in pivotal roles.

Shahid was last seen in Kabir Singh with Kiara Advani. The film was a hit at the box office.