Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput get goofy on a rail track as they go sightseeing in Switzerland. See pics

Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput are making the most of their Swiss vacation with kids Misha and Zain. On Saturday, the family visited a rail track and also enjoyed their time on a shore. Shahid also shared a selfie with Mira as well as a family picture from their time in Switzerland. Also read: Mira Rajput enjoys dinner date with Shahid Kapoor in Switzerland, says she 'crawled onto his plate' for more pizza

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mira shared a few pictures from a rail track and captioned it, "Zindagi ek rail ki patri hai (life is a rail track)." She is seen standing on a narrow gauge track built amid green mountains. Brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter commented on her post, “Waah, kya sher chhed diya aapne. Kamaal hi kar diya (Wow, what a line, you have done an amazing job).”

Mira Rajput shared a few pictures from a rail track.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shahid shared a small video of him standing on a moving flat escalator at the train station and captioned it, “Aeee Amitttt …” He showed a middle finger to the camera as he posed. The song Roop Suhana Lagta Hai could be heard playing in the background.

Shahid Kapoor shared two more pics on Instagram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, Mira had shared pictures from her date with Shahid at an Italian restaurant in St Moritz. She sung praise of the food she had and the ambience of the place on Instagram. She even wrote, "“My favourite was the Pizza with Brie that I just couldn’t stop eating (crawled onto Shahid’s plate too). And I’m so glad the hotel wasn’t far because girl, these boots are not meant for walking,” along with pictures of her posing in high-heeled black boots.

Shahid was last seen in Jersey, in which he played a middle age cricketer who makes a comeback for the sake of his son. The film also starred Shahid's father Pankaj Kapur as his coach, along with Mrunal Thakur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor will now be seen in a Netflix web series directed by Raj and DK. It is said to be titled Farzi. He also has a film tentatively titled Bloody Daddy in the making.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON