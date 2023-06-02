Shahid Kapoor reveals why Mira Rajput wanted Misha, Zain to watch his film Jab We Met co-starring Kareena Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor has said that he doesn't like his children watching his movies. The actor revealed the reason why his kids Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor went on to watch Jab We Met. The 2007 film starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor as the lead pair released again in theatres for a limited period in February this year. The actor said that his wife Mira Rajput wanted their kids to watch the film. Also read: Shahid Kapoor jokes how he picks films like Bloody Daddy to take out frustration on set: ‘Been married for eight years’

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have two kids, Misha and Zain.

Jab We Met was directed by Imtiaz Ali. The romantic comedy features Shahid as a lonely businessman, Aditya, who boards a train without even thinking about the destination and meets Geet (Kareena), a jovial co-passenger. He falls for her as she tries to reconcile with her boyfriend.

When Misha and Zain watched Jab We Met

Talking to Instant Bollywood in a recent interview about his kids watching Jab We Met, Shahid said, “I don’t like them seeing me much. So, first day their first question was 'Why do people come up to you?' Because they hadn’t seen much of my work. Now, recently they just saw Jab We Met. It had come out in theatres. So, my mom took them to see it and Mira wanted them to go and see it. She was like 'This is one film where you are not like hitting people and doing all this intense stuff. It is a family viewing kind of film, so I want them to go and see it'. So, that actually, I think the first film of mine that they saw.”

Jab We Met's re-release

PVR Cinemas organised the screening of the film as part of the Valentine’s Week 2023 extravaganza. During its re-release, several fans had shared pictures and videos of an excited audience as they watched the film in theatres again.

Shahid's various characters in films

Shahid was last seen in Raj and DK's web series, Farzi. He played the role of an artist who goes on to make counterfeit currency notes. He was also seen in the film, Jersey last year. He played a middle-age cricketer in the film. Earlier, he delivered his career's biggest commercial blockbuster in Kabir Singh, in which he played a surgeon dealing with severe anger issues.

