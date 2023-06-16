Shahid Kapoor clarifies his ‘South audience don't accept Hindi films’ remark with a tweet

Actor Shahid Kapoor vaguely clarified his thoughts behind his recent comment when he said the South Indian audience should watch Hindi films wholeheartedly. On Friday he conducted an ‘ask me anything’ session on Twitter for the promotion of his upcoming film Bloody Daddy. During the session, he replied to various questions including one about his request to the South audience. Also read: Shahid Kapoor tells Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam audience to accept Hindi films

Shahid Kapoor on Twitter

Shahid Kapoor reacted to a question on Twitter regarding his recent comment on South audience. (ANI Photo) (Sunil Khandare)

Shahid tweeted, “How about a BLOODY qna sess with DADDY.” A Twitter user wrote to him, “Sir you said south Indian audience don't watch Hindi films? Why? You have such thinking we love to watch every movie if it is good. We love movies sir.”

Shahid Kapoor on urging South audience to watch Hindi films

Responding to the questions, Shahid stressed upon the importance of cinema without any specific language barrier. He said, “Of course I love South Indian films myself. Especially during the lockdown watched so many. Idea is cinema is universal now more that ever. So there should be no boundaries in Indian art and artists. And thank you I love you all very much.”

Shahid's remark

Last week, Shahid during an interview urged audiences from the South to 'accept' Hindi films. The actor said that just as the Hindi audience has 'wholeheartedly' accept their films, the 'Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada audience' should also reciprocate and watch Hindi movies too.

He told Bollywood Spy, “Mujhe nahi lagta we should draw any kinds of lines, and I would say that for even the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada audience, I would say ki aap bhi Hindi films dekho, kyuni Hindi audience toh dil khol ke aapki films accept kar rahi hai. Toh aap bhi hamari films accept karo, toh hi toh cinema grow karega. Toh khula dil hona chahiye, woh acceptance honi chahiye aur har taraf se honi chahiye (There should be no division. Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada audience should also accept Hindi cinema the way the Hindi audience has wholeheartedly accepted south Indian films. They should also have a big heart). I feel like everybody should work with each other... everybody should come together to add more value, so more people go to the theatres. But everybody should have the same attitude,” he added. His words attracted mixed reactions from social media users.

Apart from Bloody Daddy, Shahid will be seen next in an untitled romantic film with Kriti Sanon.

