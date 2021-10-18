Shahid Kapoor poses in black in throwback photo with Vatsal Sheth, fans compare them with BTS

Actor Vatsal Sheth took a trip down memory lane and shared a picture with actor Shahid Kapoor and Rockford actor Rohan Dey. Taking to Instagram, Vatsal dropped the photo in which the young trio posed in all-black attires.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the picture, a clean-shaved Shahid Kapoor stands between Vatsal and Rohan. He wore a black shirt, paired with matching pants and a wristwatch as he looked away from the camera.

Vatsal and Rohan wore similar black outfits as they struck a pose for the lens. Captioning the post, Vatsal wrote, "Blast from the past… @shahidkapoor remember this" with a monkey emoji.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the post, fans showered them with love and dropped heart, fire and heart-eye emojis in the comments section. While a fan wrote, "Omgggg handsomes in one frame !!" another said, "you guys are so cool".

A few fans also compared them to K-pop group BTS as one wrote, "BTS??" and a fan said, "You look like a bts member." A fan also said, "@shahidkapoor did not try to look angry man!! he expressed so many things in just one look!! love you SK."

Vatsal Sheth is known for his role in Just Mohabbat where he esssayed the role of Jai Malhotra. He has also acted in films like Taarzan: The Wonder Car and featured in series such as Ek Hasina Thi, and Haasil.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor photobombs Mira Rajput's workout selfie from Maldives

Meanwhile, Shahid will be next seen in Jersey, which is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu hit of the same name. The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfill his son's wish.

Apart from that, he will be seen in an upcoming thriller drama series directed by Raj and DK, best known for The Family Man, also an Amazon series. It is co-written by Sita R Menon, Suman Kumar and Hussain Dalal.