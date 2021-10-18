Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shahid Kapoor poses in black in throwback photo with Vatsal Sheth, fans compare them with BTS
bollywood

Shahid Kapoor poses in black in throwback photo with Vatsal Sheth, fans compare them with BTS

Vatsal Sheth dropped an old picture with Shahid Kapoor and Rohan Dey. Check out his post here. 
Shahid Kapoor with Vatsal Sheth and Rohan Dey.
Published on Oct 18, 2021 12:08 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Actor Vatsal Sheth took a trip down memory lane and shared a picture with actor Shahid Kapoor and Rockford actor Rohan Dey. Taking to Instagram, Vatsal dropped the photo in which the young trio posed in all-black attires.

In the picture, a clean-shaved Shahid Kapoor stands between Vatsal and Rohan. He wore a black shirt, paired with matching pants and a wristwatch as he looked away from the camera.

Vatsal and Rohan wore similar black outfits as they struck a pose for the lens. Captioning the post, Vatsal wrote, "Blast from the past… @shahidkapoor remember this" with a monkey emoji. 

RELATED STORIES

Reacting to the post, fans showered them with love and dropped heart, fire and heart-eye emojis in the comments section. While a fan wrote, "Omgggg handsomes in one frame !!" another said, "you guys are so cool".

A few fans also compared them to K-pop group BTS as one wrote, "BTS??" and a fan said, "You look like a bts member." A fan also said, "@shahidkapoor did not try to look angry man!! he expressed so many things in just one look!! love you SK."

Vatsal Sheth is known for his role in Just Mohabbat where he esssayed the role of Jai Malhotra. He has also acted in films like Taarzan: The Wonder Car and featured in series such as Ek Hasina Thi, and Haasil.

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor photobombs Mira Rajput's workout selfie from Maldives

Meanwhile, Shahid will be next seen in Jersey, which is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu hit of the same name. The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfill his son's wish.

Apart from that, he will be seen in an upcoming thriller drama series directed by Raj and DK, best known for The Family Man, also an Amazon series. It is co-written by Sita R Menon, Suman Kumar and Hussain Dalal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vatsal sheth shahid kapoor shahid kapoor style
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mira Rajput is a pretty 'beach bum' in a white bikini, shares pic from Maldives

6

Warner Bros drop stunning The Batman trailer at DC FanDome

Saba replies to troll who said she lives in her parents' past, siblings' present

Rajkummar on concept of renting families: ‘Why can’t it become a norm in India?'
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs England, T20 World Cup
Covid-19 Cases
CBSE Board Exams 2022 term 1 datesheet
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bitcoin
Farmer Protest
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP