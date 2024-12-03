Shahid Kapoor recalls staying in ‘rented houses’ with single mom Neelima Azeem: ‘I didn’t allow myself to ask my father'

Shahid Kapoor spoke at length about his career, family and more in a new interview. The actor was in conversation with journalist Faye D' Souza on her YouTube channel where he opened up candidly about the time right after Ishan Khatter was born, when the actor was still struggling to get hold of his own career. Shahid revealed that he was staying in ‘rented houses’ with mother Neelima Azeem, and was ‘too proud’ to ask father Pankaj Kapur for help. (Also read: Shahid Kapoor thought he needed to ‘protect’ Mira Rajput from the film industry: ‘This is a big bad world’) Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are all smiles with Neelima Azeem.

What Shahid said

During the interview, Shahid opened up about the early years in the industry and said, "I knew my dad and had a good equation, but I was with my mother since I was 3. When Ishaan was born, I was 14, and mom stopped working because she had to take care of him. She was 35-36 when Ishaan was born, and it isn’t easy having a child at that age. And being a working woman with a 14-year-old son, being in Mumbai, it was her second marriage… There was a lot happening with her at that time. It wasn’t like she could make a call and get me work. She was herself trying to get back to work herself, and it wasn’t easy. People just forget you.

‘I didn’t want to ask my father’

Shahid went on to add, "She was struggling to balance all those things, and we were living in rented houses. I didn’t have a relationship with my father where I would allow myself to ask him… Having said that I had a great relationship with him, but I didn’t want to ask… That’s not how I wanted to do it. He was always there for advice and guidance, yes, but I wanted to do it on my own. I was very proud like that. This was the only route for me."

Shahid made his Bollywood debut as a dancer in Subhash Ghai's Taal (1999). Four years later, he made his debut as a lead in Ishq Vishk (2003) and won a Filmfare Best Male Debut Award for his performance. Over the years, he established himself as a leading star.

Shahid tied the knot with Mira Rajput in 2015. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl in 2016 and named her Misha. In 2018, they welcomed Zain into their lives. He'll be next seen in Deva.