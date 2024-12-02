Shahid Kapoor thought he needed to ‘protect’ Mira Rajput from the film industry: ‘This is a big bad world’

It has been around nine years since Shahid Kapoor got married to Mira Rajput. Now, in a recent conversation, the actor reflected on his arranged marriage to Mira in 2015, when she was just 21 years old. The actor shared that marrying Mira brought about a sense of responsibility. Also read: Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput slay couple goals in recent holiday snap; see pic Shahid Kapoor tied the knot with Mira Rajput in 2015. (Hindustan Times)

What did Shahid say

Recently, Shahid appeared on The Faye D'Souza Show where spoke about his marriage.

"Arranged marriage is the best thing to happen in my life. I have the best life partner in Mira… When we got married, I thought that I would have to protect her because she is this 20-year-old girl who's just coming from Delhi. And this is a big bad world of movies and glamour, and everybody is so judgy,” said Shahid, who was last seen in the romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha.

He revealed that Mira Rajput is more protective of him. Shahid added, “She has recognised that he (Shahid) is an actor, but I am more socially comfortable. She got more comfortable in the parties that I had been attending for years… even before I got comfortable in there. I was like, she’s already more comfortable than I was".

In the interview, Shahid described Mira as a solid person, who is self-assured and extremely intelligent. Shahid said she is very stubborn, which helps protect herself.

About the couple

Mira and Shahid had an arranged marriage. While Shahid liked her from their first meeting, Mira took around six months to say yes to the marriage. The two share an age difference of 13 years. Shahid Kapoor tied the knot with Mira Rajput in 2015. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl in 2016 and named her Misha. They then attained parenthood for the second time in 2018 when they welcomed Zain into their lives. They keep on giving major couple goals through their social media posts, and public appearances.