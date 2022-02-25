Shahid Kapoor’s birthday: Mira Rajput posts loved-up pic with ‘best husband’, chills with Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter

Mira Rajput shared a series of previously unseen pictures of her husband Shahid Kapoor to wish him on his birthday as he turned 41 on Friday. Mira, who is an avid social media user and is often seen sharing sweet posts for her husband, also wrote a romantic note for him on his special day. The photos shared by Mira on her Instagram account showed Shahid relaxing on a beach vacation.(Also Read: When Shahid said ‘you’ll have to deal with me’ to man who asked out his mom)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The first entry in the album showed Shahid posing in a jacket on the beach during sunset, while another showed him basking in the sun in a tee while flashing a victory sign. Mira also shared a loved-up selfie with Shahid.

Along with the pictures, Mira shared a romantic note for the actor, calling him her "life." She wrote, "Happy Birthday life. May you get the best of everything because you are the best. Best dad, best friend, best husband, best sage." She concluded her note by saying "I love you," and also added the hashtags, "#mineforever #birthdaybumps."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans of Shahid showered birthday wishes for him on Mira's post, and also praised the couple. One wrote, "Aww!!! The last picture. Was just waiting for it."

Mira and Shahid celebrated his birthday with an intimate gathering at what appears to be Ishaan Khatter's home. They were pictured by the paparazzi as they exited their car with kids Misha and Zain. The birthday boy waved to the shutterbugs before heading inside.

Mira Rajpur, Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter spotted arriving for the birthday festivities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shahid's brother Ishaan Khatter was also seen arriving at the house on a bike. Meanwhile, Mira shared a selfie on Instagram Stories, revealing that Ishaan's rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday was also present for the celebrations. (Also Read: Ananya reveals rumoured BF Ishaan's reaction to Gehraiyaan: ‘Surrounded by love’)

Mira Rajpur shared a selfie with Ananya Panday on Instagram Stories.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shahid Kapoor will be seen next in Jersey with Mrunal Thakur, which is scheduled to release on April 14. He will also be seen in Raj And DK's web series with Raashii Khanna.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON