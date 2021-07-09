Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput poses in front of sunset view from new sea-facing home, fans say ‘beautiful’

Mira Rajput, the wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, posed in front of a picturesque sunset in her latest Instagram post. She was seen wearing a shirt dress with a tropical print as she gave fans a glimpse of the view of the sea from the balcony of their new sea-facing home.

“Even the sun sets in paradise,” Mira Rajput captioned the photo, in which she could be seen gazing into the distance. She got several compliments from fans. “You are so beautiful ma’am,” one commented, while another wrote, “Wow!!! Beautiful view and always you!!” A third said, “Lovely pose.” Many also dropped heart and heart-eyes emojis on the post.

In 2018, Shahid Kapoor purchased a duplex apartment with a view of the Arabian Sea. The sprawling flat occupies the 42nd and 43rd floors of a highrise in Worli named Three Sixty West. Reportedly, the duplex costs a whopping ₹56 crore.

Recently, Shahid shared a video and picture of himself from his new home. “Never enjoyed fresh air so much... Life… We always tend to love most what we have lost,” he wrote on Instagram.

Shahid and Mira tied the knot on July 7, 2015, and have two children -- four-year-old Misha and two-year-old son Zain. They celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary earlier this week. To mark the relationship milestone, Mira shared a picture of her and Shahid hugging. “I love you more than words suffice. Happy 6, my love my life,” she captioned her Instagram post.

During a recent Instagram life, Mira talked about co-parenting Misha and Zain with Shahid. “You know, I read something the other day, which said, ‘Don’t treat dad as a babysitter, treat him like a parent.’ By that, what you mean is, dad is not going to be there when mom needs time off. Dad is going to do what dad does, he is not going to fill in for mom because he has his own role,” she said, adding that the children must ‘have their own equation’ with each parent.