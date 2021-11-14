Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput shares rare pic of daughter Misha on Children's Day, calls her 'light of our lives'

Mira Rajput marked Children's Day by sharing a picture of her and Shahid Kapoor's daughter Misha. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Mira shared a picture of Misha sitting on a tree and looking up at the sun.

Misha, who turned five in August, wore a sleeveless floral printed top. While her face was hidden, her long hair was tied into ponytails. Sharing the picture, Mira Rajput wrote in the caption, “The light of our lives, Happy Children’s Day today and every day my babies (heart emoji),” addressing Misha and her younger brother Zain.

She also joked, “And one day you will learn true patience when you’re sleepy and the lights are turned on at 6:30 am.” Mira added the hashtags ‘this is love’ and ‘Children's Day’.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput welcomed Misha in 2016, a year after they tied the knot. The couple had their second child, son Zain, in 2018. Although Mira used to post pictures of Misha often in the past, she does not share pictures of her children as often in recent years. Even when she does share pictures, she opts to hide their faces.

Earlier this year, on Misha and Zain's birthdays, Mira hosted theme parties for both but shared no pictures of the children from the bash. For Misha, Mira had hosted a rainbow-themed party.

“This year M’s birthday was all about rainbow, bright colours, and less complicated decor! Last year I was super excited to be a DIY party planner. Two birthdays and a year later, all I can think of is arriving at the birthday like a guest!” she wrote on Instagram, sharing the pictures of the bash.

For Zain, she hosted a superhero-themed party and assembled a JCB machine as a birthday gift. “Your obsession with JCBs and construction sparked the day you could sit with all your cement mixers and road rollers around you and I’d happily spend two hours building this JCB for you all over again. Build with your imagination and love just the way you do. I will take Petrol kissies from you till you’re 20! God bless you my jaan. You have my heart,” she said in a post dedicated to him.