Shahid Kapoor compliments Kiara Advani's look in yellow saree for Govinda Naam Mera: 'Killer combination'

Actor Shahid Kapoor gave Kiara Advani a compliment on her latest Instagram post. Kiara dropped the first look poster of her character from the upcoming film Govinda Naam Mera. In the picture, she draped a yellow saree along with a matching blouse.

Sharing the post, Kiara Advani wrote, “Aur yeh hoon main (And this is me)! The exact tadka (spice) this story needs, I’m coming to spice things up! Join the chaos in the year’s biggest entertainer - #GovindaNaamMera in cinemas on 10th June, 2022.”

Reacting to the picture, Shahid Kapoor commented, “Yellow saari and Kiara Advani. Trust me it’s a killer combination.” Kiara responded with a bunch of yellow heart emojis.

Earlier in the day, Kiara also shared posters of her co-actors Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar from the film. The film is a romantic comedy and is directed by Shashank Khaitan. Govinda Naam Mera is slated to release on June 10, 2022.

Kiara was last seen in Shershaah along with rumoured boyfriend, actor Sidharth Malhotra. She has Anees Bazmee's horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 along with Kartik Aaryan and Tabu in the pipeline. The film, to be released in cinema halls next year on March 25, is a sequel to filmmaker Priyadarshan's 2007 film of the same name that featured Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.

The actor also has Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan in the pipeline. Recently, she and Varun finished shooting for the latest schedule of Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film also features Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli. Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the family comedy-drama is directed by Raj Mehta. Last December, the shooting of the film was briefly halted after Raj, Neetu and Varun tested positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor on Friday started shooting for filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming untitled action drama. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Shahid announced the news by sharing a picture with the director and wrote, "Day 1. Blood...Crime...And Lots of action. Here we go.. @aliabbaszafar better get your game face on.."

Apart from this, Shahid will also be seen in movies such as Bull and Jersey. He also has Raj and DK's untitled thriller drama co-starring Raashii Khanna.