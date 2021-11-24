Shahid Kapoor says Jersey director asked him 'will you be able to match his performance' after shot with Pankaj Kapur

Actor Shahid Kapoor recalled his first day of shoot with his father, actor Pankaj Kapur for their upcoming film Jersey. During the trailer launch of the film, Shahid revealed film's director, National Award-winner Gowtam Tinnanuri, asked him if he will be able to match Pankaj's performance after his first shot.

Shahid Kapoor has already worked with Pankaj Kapur in two films over the last decade. The father-son duo starred together in Mausam (2011) and Shaandaar (2015). Jersey marks their third collaboration.

Speaking during the trailer launch of Jersey, Pinkvilla quoted him saying, "There is a scene where we (Shahid and Pankaj Kapur) are having tea together. That was our first day together. I had shot for 15 days already. So for some reason, Gowtam (Tinnanuri) took his shot first. My dad did the take and suddenly Gowtam's expression changed. Then he (took me) to the corner and I was like ‘what happened?’ He was like ‘Sir, will you be able to match his performance because he is outstanding.”

Shahid also said, “I am not intimidated by him, but I wanted to do my best. It’s amazing to stand with a great actor like him. It’s just amazing seeing what he is doing with his craft. When I worked with Irrfan sir, Tabu ma'am, Kay Kay sir, and him – it’s always a learning experience. It’s scary when you feel you are the best thing in anything. You should always learn.”

The trailer of the cricket-themed film Jersey finally dropped on Tuesday. A remake of the Telugu National Award-winning movie of the same name, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur.

Taking to Instagram, Mrunal shared the trailer and wrote, "Unleash the power of dreams for the ones you love! Here's presenting the #JerseyTrailer." The film will release in theatres on December 31 this year.

Presented by Allu Aravind, Jersey has been produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju and S Naga Vamsi. Gowtam has also helmed the original Telugu Jersey. The music directors of Kabir Singh, Sachet and Parampara, have composed the songs for Jersey.