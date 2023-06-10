Shahid Kapoor reveals son Zain is a fan of Virat Kohli: ‘Iske andar mera khoon hai’

Actor Shahid Kapoor recently opened up about his son Zain Kapoor's love for cricket. During an interview, the actor revealed his son's favourite players and it's none other than Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav. Zain Kapoor is the youngest child of Shahid. Also read: Shahid Kapoor watches a cricket match with son Zain at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium

Shahid and Zain

Shahid Kapoor and his son Zain Kapoor at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

Last month Shahid and Zain were seen enjoying a cricket match at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium. The father-son duo had attended the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the Mumbai Indians played against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by Virat Kohli. Pictures of Shahid and Zain had surfaced online on social media.

Zain Kapoor's love for cricket

Talking about his kids, Shahid in an interview with Zoom TV said, “Right now my kids are fans of cricketers okay, so it's Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli. They are fanboying, especially Zain is fanboying them right now and I am loving it because it's normal like even when I was a kid, I was a huge fan of cricket and of cricket players, so I'm like haan iske andar mera khoon hai, isse bhi cricket accha lag raha hai (We have it in our blood, we both love cricket). I'm loving it.”

Shahid is an avid cricket lover. Coincidentally he played the role of a cricket player in the Hindi remake of Jersey in 2022. His father, actor Pankaj Kapur essayed the role of his cricket coach in the film, which also starred Mrunal Thakur.

Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in 2015. They had an arranged marriage. Mira is a social media infleuncer. The couple have two children – daughter Misha Kapoor and son Zain Kapoor.

Shahid was last seen in Raj and DK's web series, Farzi, which marked his official OTT debut. In the series, he played the role of an artist who makes counterfeit currency notes. His last film was Jersey which did not work at the box office.

Shahid's next project

Currently, Shahid is busy promoting his just released film, Bloody Daddy. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also features Sanjay Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal and Diana Penty in key roles. It premiered on JioCinema.

