Shahid Kapoor teases Ishaan Khatter over Neliima Azeem's tantrum video, he replies, 'Senior, please control this legend'

After Ishaan Khatter gave a glimpse of lockdown life with his mother, actor Neliima Azeem, his brother, actor Shahid Kapoor has also reacted. On Sunday, Ishaan shared a video of Neliima throwing a fit over her chocolates being taken away. She was seen shouting at Ishaan and demanded that he handed over the chocolates.

Reacting to the video, Shahid commented, "Ohhhhhh the legend of mommy." Responding to the comment, Ishaan said, "Senior you please control this legend.. I’m hanging from the ceiling in fear." Earlier in the day, Shahid's wife Mira Rajput had also commented on the video. She couldn't help but laugh after watching the video. "Hahahaha WHO ARE YOU!" she said, before adding, "I WILL TELL SASHA." Ishaan had shared the video with the caption, "Instagram v Reality (lockdown edition) ft. mia madre @neliimaazeem (the big baby)."

Neelima, in a recent interview, opened up about her relationship with both her sons. "I seek out Shahid for these wonderful conversations on life we have and our sense of humour also tallies a lot, and he's cute and kind and sensitive so I feel wonderful and safe around him," she told Bollywood Bubble. "With Ishaan, I have this wonderful sense of companionship where we are similar in certain ways and we move in rhythm very well together, and I feel very comfortable with Ishaan," she added.

Although he has been spending the lockdown with his mother, Ishaan was busy with his upcoming movie Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the weeks before the lockdown. The trio had been sharing pictures and videos from their shoot.

Phone Bhoot is a horror-comedy, produced by Excel Entertainment and directed by Gurmeet Singh. Written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, the film was scheduled to release later this year.