Shahid Kapoor unveils intense first look from Vishal Bhardwaj’s O Romeo, film to release on this date

In the poster, Shahid is seen screaming with his mouth wide open, his face, neck and hands smeared with blood and marked with cuts and bruises and covered with tattoos. Dressed in a dark, partially unbuttoned shirt, accessorised with a belt, rings, bracelets and a chain necklace, the actor exudes raw intensity, hinting at a dark and emotionally charged narrative. The caption accompanying the post read, “Catch a peek into the world of #ORomeo. Out Tomorrow!” The film is presented by Sajid Nadiadwala and is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 13.

Actor Shahid Kapoor unveiled the striking first-look poster of his upcoming film O Romeo on Friday, January 9, leaving fans intrigued by his fierce and blood-soaked avatar. Sharing the poster on social media, Shahid captioned it, “Romeo O Romeo where art thou O’ROMEO!” and announced that the film’s trailer will be released on January 10.

Shahid and Vishal's earlier collaborations O Romeo marks another collaboration between Shahid Kapoor and acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, a duo known for delivering powerful and unconventional cinema. The two have previously collaborated on critically acclaimed films such as Kaminey (2009) and Haider (2014), both of which showcased Shahid in some of his most celebrated performances. Their collaborations are known for intense storytelling, layered characters and bold narratives, raising expectations for O Romeo to be another addition to their filmography.

More about O Romeo O Romeo is described as a modern, dark reimagining inspired by Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, set against a gritty and violent backdrop. The film explores themes of love, obsession, rage and betrayal, following Shahid’s character as he navigates a world consumed by brutality and emotional turmoil. The film features Triptii Dimri as the female lead. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, O Romeo promises a blend of stylised violence, poetic storytelling and haunting music, hallmarks of the filmmaker’s signature style.

The trailer is set to drop on January 10, 2026, and the film is arriving in cinemas on February 13.