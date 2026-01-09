Sandeep Reddy Vanga drops hint about Prabhas, Triptii Dimri’s Spirit: ‘Both husband and wife are drinking’
Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga also dropped a subtle hint about Spirit, suggesting that Triptii Dimri and Prabhas are seen as a married couple in the film.
Ever since Sandeep Reddy Vanga unveiled the first poster of Spirit, starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, it has sparked intense chatter across social media, with fans dissecting every detail and spinning their own theories. Now, the filmmaker has opened up about the poster, dropping some hints about the storyline.
Sandeep Reddy teases about Spirit
Recently, Sandeep joined actors Prabhas, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar, for a promotional video posted on the YouTube channel of People Media Factory. During the conversation, Sandeep spoke about his upcoming film, and the reaction to the poster.
Sandeep said, “That’s a 1 litre bottle, it is looking like a glass in his hand. People also thought that another glass is placed on the railing, and both husband and wife are drinking in the poster.”
During the interaction, Sandeep also dropped a subtle hint, suggesting that Triptii and Prabhas are seen as a married couple in the film.
Talking about how the poster idea came to him, Prabhas asked Sandeep, “The idea of the poster is crazy. How did you get that idea?”
To this, Sandeep responded, “That is cut from a scene of the film, and I thought how should I present him after Baahubali? It has to be something so, yeah.” Praising Sandeep’s approach, Prabhas said, “It is my best poster till now. No doubt. It is a cult poster.”
About Spirit
The makers of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit released the first look of the upcoming film poster featuring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, on January 1.
The poster features Prabhas sporting long hair, with a thick, full-grown beard paired with a moustache. He is seen standing shirtless with his back to the camera, his body bearing visible bruises and multiple bandages across his shoulder, arm and back. He is dressed in loose white trousers, with a cigarette held between his lips and an alcohol glass in one hand. Standing close to him is Triptii, who is dressed in a simple saree. She is seen lighting his cigarette with a calm and focused face.
The film also stars Vivek Oberoi, Kanchana, and Prakash Raj. It is believed that Prabhas will essay the role of a cop while Triptii will play his love interest in the film. There were also reports suggesting that Deepika Padukone was initially in the running for the role, which eventually went to Triptii after Deepika reportedly stepped away due to work-hour conflicts with director Sandeep.
