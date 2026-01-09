Sandeep Reddy Vanga drops hint about Prabhas, Triptii Dimri’s Spirit: ‘Both husband and wife are drinking’

Ever since Sandeep Reddy Vanga unveiled the first poster of Spirit, starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, it has sparked intense chatter across social media, with fans dissecting every detail and spinning their own theories. Now, the filmmaker has opened up about the poster, dropping some hints about the storyline. The makers of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit released the first look of the upcoming film poster featuring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, on January 1.

Sandeep Reddy teases about Spirit Recently, Sandeep joined actors Prabhas, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar, for a promotional video posted on the YouTube channel of People Media Factory. During the conversation, Sandeep spoke about his upcoming film, and the reaction to the poster.

Sandeep said, “That’s a 1 litre bottle, it is looking like a glass in his hand. People also thought that another glass is placed on the railing, and both husband and wife are drinking in the poster.”

During the interaction, Sandeep also dropped a subtle hint, suggesting that Triptii and Prabhas are seen as a married couple in the film.

Talking about how the poster idea came to him, Prabhas asked Sandeep, “The idea of the poster is crazy. How did you get that idea?”

To this, Sandeep responded, “That is cut from a scene of the film, and I thought how should I present him after Baahubali? It has to be something so, yeah.” Praising Sandeep’s approach, Prabhas said, “It is my best poster till now. No doubt. It is a cult poster.”