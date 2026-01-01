Triptii Dimri lights Prabhas’ cigarette in Spirit poster, netizens say: ‘Animal/Kabir Singh wala look’

The year 2026 began with a big surprise for Prabhas’ fans. The actor ensured a Happy New Year for his ‘Darlings’ by dropping the first look poster of his much-awaited film Spirit , directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It features a rough and tough looking shirtless Prabhas with cuts and bandages all over his body, long hair and a bottle of liquor in one hand. In front of him, lighting his cigarette, is Triptii Dimri, who replaced Deepika Padukone in the project last year. In the caption below, Triptii shared, “Kicking off the New Year with the first poster of #Spirit 🔥.” Well, the poster has left netizens divided.

As expected, many of Prabhas’ fans have showered the first look poster of Spirit with love, predicting a blockbuster. One such comment read, “It’s the return of the long hair! This movie looks so edgy too!,” whereas a netizen wrote, “Fuse out pic.. 🦖Darling in spirit mode🔥🔥.” A fan shared, “BANGER of a poster, this! And Prabhas looks in great shape as well ❤️🙌,” whereas another claimed, “Poster give already a blockbuster vibe 🔥.” However, a majority of netizens compared the poster of Spirit to Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s past films, such as Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal (2023) and Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh (2019). And even Dhurandhar !

Trolling the poster, a netizen shared, “Scars and stitches, long hair, alcohol bottle in hand, submissive gf (later wife) - bhai ye design kahi sunela lagta hai, vo bhi 2 baar,” whereas another claimed, “The same look recycled in every movie. Doesn't dude get tired of repeating the same thing?” A comment also read, “ye same wahi Animal/Kabir Singh wala look diya hai😂.” But that’s not all. Many netizens are also convinced that Sandeep drew inspiration from Akshaye Khanna and Saumya Tandon’s similar scene in Dhurandhar (2025) for the poster of Spirit. One such comment read, “Mogged by anita bhabhi lighting akshaye's cigarette,” while another wrote, “Vanga saw dhurandhar and must have like rehman dakait's wife lighting his cigerette for him. Completely bypassing the context of the scene, he just picked it up and put it in his style.” A comment also read, “Vanga seems genuinely impressed by Dhurandhar. Imitation is the best form of flattery.”

What did you think of Prabhas and Triptii Dimri’s first look poster for Spirit.