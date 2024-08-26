Shahid Kapoor's daughter Misha is all grown up. Mom Mira shares rare pics on her 8th birthday

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's daughter Misha celebrates her eighth birthday on August 26. Mira shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, featuring a series of pictures with Misha. In the post, she expressed her deep maternal love and care for her daughter. (Also read: Mira Rajput, Misha were the happiest Swifties at Taylor Swift's Munich concert) Mira Rajput recently dedicated a sweet birthday post to her Misha on August 26.

Mira Kapoor's emotional birthday wish for Misha

Mira took to her Instagram handle and wrote, “I will spend my whole life loving you (three hearts emojis) Happy 8th Birthday our darling girl. Sunshine, sparkles and the best of everything for the light of our lives. Smile forever my baby girl, Misha (kiss emoji).” In the first two pictures, Misha is enjoying nature at a park. In the last slide, Mira is embracing the birthday girl, and the mother-daughter duo are smiling for the camera.

A user commented, “Happy birthday to Misha (hearts emojis).” Another user wrote, “Second Mira.” A user also commented, “Happy Birthday Little Princess.”

Shahid-Mira's marriage and parenthood

Mira got married to Shahid in 2015, in a close-knit ceremony. The couple welcomed their first child, Misha in 2016. While embracing parenthood for the first time, Shahid announced Misha's birth on Twitter and wrote, “She has arrived and words fall short to express our happiness. Thank you for all your wishes.”

The couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy whom they named Zain in 2018. The Deva actor confirmed the news and tweeted, “Zain Kapoor is here and we feel complete. Thank you for all the wishes and blessings. We are overjoyed and so grateful. Love to all. (heart and folded hands emojis).” Shahid and Mira are often seen accompanied by their kids at vacations, family functions and parties.

Shahid Kapoor's acting career

Shahid is the son of veteran actor Pankaj Kapur and his ex-wife Neelima Azmi. He made his debut with Ken Ghosh's Ishq Vishk, also featuring his mother Neelima in a supporting role. The actor later shot to fame with movies like Vivaah, Jab We Met, Kaminey, Haider, R Rajkumar, Udta Punjab, Kabir Singh and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Shahid will be next seen in Rosshan Andrrews's action-thriller Deva, co-starring Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulati and Kubbra Sait.