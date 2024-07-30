Mira Rajput, daughter Misha leave Shahid Kapoor and Zain behind for magical Taylor Swift concert in Munich. Watch video

Mira Kapoor recently attended Taylor Swift's Munich concert with her 7-year-old daughter Misha recently. Mira often keeps posting her fun reels and pictures from vacations and family get-togethers on her Instagram handle. She shared the reel from the American singer's Munich Era's Tour show as well, where Misha can be seen enthusiastically cheering among the audience. Mira's actor husband Shahid Kapoor and Zain likely sat this one out. (Also read: Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput slay couple goals in recent holiday snap; see pic) Mira Kapoor and her daughter Misha attended Taylor Swift's Munich concert.

Mira Kapoor attends Taylor Swift show with Misha

In the reel shared by Mira, Taylor can be seen performing on-stage. Apart from cheering with the crowd, Mira and Misha also posed for a video selfie during the concert. The former captioned her Instagram post as, “Core memory with my sunshine swiftie (heart-shaped-love and four hearts emoji) We couldn’t believe it! Mother daughter trip of dreams (sun and rainbow emojis) #taylorswift #swiftie.”

A fan commented, “You are so lucky you got the tickets!! She truly is amazing.” Another fan wrote, “Seems like I'm gonna bump into you two at BTS concert too.” A user also wrote, “Awesome … will be soo memorable for you both (heart emoji).” Another user commented, “Aww! On My girlies bucket list (smiling emoji).” Other suers also dropped hearts and heart-shaped-eye emojis.

About Mira Kapoor

Mira tied the knot with Shahid at a private ceremony in Gurgaon on 7 July 2015. She gave the birth to her first daughter Misha in August 2016. The couple welcomed their second child, a son named Zain on September 2018.

Taylor Swift's Munich concert

Taylor's ongoing concert is part of the Eras tour. The live concert in Munich, Germany witnessed a huge crowd to attend the American singer's performances. The sight of thousands of fans gathering at the hilltop just outside the Olympic Stadium became an internet sensation this weekend. According to a report by Associated Press, local police estimated that around 25,000 people were gathered at the location this Saturday, while other reports suggested the number could be as high as 40,000.