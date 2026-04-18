Shakun Batra’s AI video for production house has internet calling it ‘best use of AI’, even Ranveer Singh approves

Filmmaker Shakun Batra, best known for Kapoor & Sons and Gehraiyaan, has recently launched the AI division of his storytelling studio, Jouska Films. A video introducing the correct pronunciation of the studio’s name has caught the internet’s attention, with many praising it as a clever and effective use of AI, calling it the “right use of AI”.

Shakun Batra's AI video film impresses fans

Shakun Batra's new AI video impressed the internet.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On Friday, Shakun took to the official Instagram page of Jouska AI to share a quirky AI-generated video explaining the correct pronunciation of his studio’s name. The visually imaginative clip featured people floating mid-air as they broke down the pronunciation step by step, culminating in pilots announcing it over an aircraft intercom. Sharing the video, he captioned it, “The official Jouska pronunciation guide. Please say it right. Made in AI.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Ranveer Singh seemed to enjoy the concept and commented, “Hahahahaha superb.” Ananya Panday wrote, “Insanee.” Aparshakti Khurana added, “Woah!!!! Love itttt.” Fans also praised the video. One comment read, “AI being used exactly how it was intended to be… to make a cool concept, epic!!!” Another wrote, “Bro uses AI the best.” A third comment read, “Wow, probably the best AI use I’ve seen (heard).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ranveer Singh seemed to enjoy the concept and commented, “Hahahahaha superb.” Ananya Panday wrote, “Insanee.” Aparshakti Khurana added, “Woah!!!! Love itttt.” Fans also praised the video. One comment read, “AI being used exactly how it was intended to be… to make a cool concept, epic!!!” Another wrote, “Bro uses AI the best.” A third comment read, “Wow, probably the best AI use I’ve seen (heard).” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} In 2025, Shakun collaborated with Google India on a five-part video series featuring short cinematic vignettes across genres such as action, comedy and sci-fi, all created using AI. The first video, The Gateway Car, marked his first car chase sequence. Speaking to Moneycontrol, he said, “I’ve never done action before, and the way I envisioned the sequence was not feasible in a traditional production, at least not quickly or within the resources we had. AI allowed us to visualise, block and build it without months of preparation or permits.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2025, Shakun collaborated with Google India on a five-part video series featuring short cinematic vignettes across genres such as action, comedy and sci-fi, all created using AI. The first video, The Gateway Car, marked his first car chase sequence. Speaking to Moneycontrol, he said, “I’ve never done action before, and the way I envisioned the sequence was not feasible in a traditional production, at least not quickly or within the resources we had. AI allowed us to visualise, block and build it without months of preparation or permits.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He added, “It’s definitely the beginning of something, but whether it becomes a revolution will depend on how we use it. If we’re only using AI to replicate what already exists, then no, it won’t be revolutionary. But if we use it to open doors for new voices and new ways of working, then it could be transformative.”

About Shakun Batra’s recent work

Shakun’s last film was the Amazon Prime Video original Gehraiyaan, starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. Released in 2022, the film received mixed reviews, with criticism directed at its screenplay and climax. The filmmaker is yet to announce his next project.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON