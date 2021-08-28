Shamita Shetty lacks humility, that's why she's known as 'Shilpa's sister': Akshara Singh says on Bigg Boss OTT

Bigg Boss OTT contestants Millind Gaba, Akshara Singh and Divya Agarwal all seem to agree that they prefer Shilpa Shetty to her sister, Shamita Shetty, who is their co-contestant on the reality show.

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT, the three were speaking disparagingly about Shamita, whom they said is 'clever' and lacks humility, but said that Shilpa Shetty is a decent person.

Many housemates suggested that Shamita is given preferential treatment by the show's host, Karan Johar. "Shamita bahut chant hai (Shamita is very clever)," Millind said. Akshara Singh added, "Uski behen bahut acchi hai, tabhi ye uske naam se jaani jati hai (Her sister is very nice and that's why she is known as Shilpa's sister)." Divya agreed, noting that she has worked with Shilpa and believes her to be a decent person.

Akshara continued, "Apni pehchan banane ke liye, insaan ko humble rehna bahut zaaruri hai (To make your own identity, it is important for the person to be humble)." She said that the only thing she has seen Shamita in is the song Sharara Sharara, but Divya told her not to comment about her age.

Akshara has been criticised for age-shaming Shamita by several people on social media, including former contestant Kashmera Shah.

Shilpa and Shamita's family is currently involved in a controversy. Shilpa's husband, businessman Raj Kundra, was arrested on suspicion of having ties to a pornography ring. He was remanded in judicial custody for several days. Shilpa took time off work, and only recently returned as one of the judges on the dance reality show Super Dancer. Shamita, meanwhile, admitted that she had second thoughts about participating in Bigg Boss, with all that's going on.