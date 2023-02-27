Shamita Shetty rues not getting enough work: As an artist, I haven’t fully explored my talent

Actor Shamita Shetty has spent over 20 years in the industry, and she often wonders why she is not considered for more projects. She hopes it changes, and she gets a chance to show her potential.

“There isn’t that much coming my way. I’m hoping that after my last film, The Tenant, it changes, and I don’t need to wait for another two years for a project of mine,” says Shamita, calling it a “mystery” that why it’s happening to her.

“I’m now hoping that people see some talent in me and give me something nice in the future, because I am very greedy for more work. As an artist, I feel I haven’t explored my talent enough. There is so much that I would like to do,” says the 44-year-old.

Shamita, younger sister of actor Shilpa Shetty, made her Bollywood debut with Mohabbatein in 2000, going on to do films such as Bewafaa (2005) and Cash (2007). However, her career failed to take off as she had expected.

“I have been around for around 20 years. My first release was in 2000. It has not been an easy journey. Sometimes it’s not just about the money, it’s also for an artist as an artist has to be able to express her creativity. So, it’s been very frustrating for me to not be able to do that enough. Because I’ve barely had any film releases,” she says.

Opening up about it further, she adds, “I have learnt a lot about myself as an individual as a person with all that I have faced over the years. It has made me a stronger person today”. However, she is clutching onto hope that things will change for her.

“I believe in myself and in my talent. I have hope. If I didn’t have hope, I wouldn’t keep going. Every time I’m given a project, I start working on it on the character. With every film, I’ve learned how much I love performing. It’s a different high for me,” she ends.

