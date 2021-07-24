Hungama 2: Shilpa Shetty's sister Shamita Shetty asks fans to watch film, assures her of better days

Shilpa Shetty has found support in her sister Shamita Shetty after the arrest of her husband Raj Kundra. On Friday, Shilpa's comeback film Hungama 2 released on Disney+ Hotstar. Raj was sent into judicial custody until July 27 for his alleged role in a porn racket.

Shamita shared a poster from Hungama 2 and reassured Shilpa in her message that 'this too shall pass'. "All d best my darling Munki for the release of ur film Hungama after 14 years I know Uve put in a lot of effort into this one.. the entire team has !.. love you and with you ALWAYS Uve gone through a lot of Ups n downs in life and one thing I know for sure .. Uve emerged stronger!… this too shall pass my darling . All the best to the entire team of #hungama2," she wrote.

Earlier on Friday, Shilpa, too, had urged fans to watch her movie. "I believe and practice the teachings of Yoga,'The only place where life exists is the present moment, NOW.' Hungama 2 involves the relentless efforts of an entire team that’s worked very hard to make a good film, and the film shouldn’t suffer… ever! So today, I request you all to watch Hungama 2 with your families to put a smile on your face and for the sake of every single person attached to the film. Thank you," she had written in her post.

Raj Kundra was arrested on Monday night by Mumbai Police for allegedly creating pornographic films and publishing them through some mobile applications. "He appears to be the key conspirator. We have sufficient evidence regarding this," Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale had said.

Hungama 2 stars Shilpa in the lead with Paresh Rawal and Meezaan. It also marks filmmaker Priyadarshan's comeback to Hindi movies.