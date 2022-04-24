Shamita Shetty talks about overcoming depression on Shilpa Shetty's show, says she still 'looks for signs everyday'

Shamita Shetty has opened up about battling depression and overcoming it in a new interview with her sister, actor Shilpa Shetty. Shilpa and Shamita were talking on former's fitness chat show, Shape Of You. (Also read: Shilpa Shetty joins Sidharth Malhotra on Rohit Shetty's cop series. See pic)

Talking about Shamita's recent stint on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 15, Shilpa asked her, "I know you had the gumption to go to Bigg Boss, despite your struggle with mental health. That is a mentally challenging process. How did you manage to cope with that?

Shamita replied, “Honestly, I do not know what was I thinking when I decided to go into the Bigg Boss house. As you must have seen, I had many highs and lows inside the house. But, I do not know how I managed to put myself together and move on. I think it was because of what I have been through in my past. I have been through depression and that is what made me stronger. That is what gives me the courage to take on challenges. I feel if I have overcome that, I can overcome anything. ”

Shilpa told her, “Very brave of you to say that, many people in our country feel there is a stigma attached to approaching depression and mental health issues.” Shamita continued, “Personally speaking, when I went through that phase, I did not even know I was in depression. I could not understand why I behaved or felt in a particular way. I felt lost all the time.”

She added, “I was dating someone at the time and he told me 'I think there is something wrong'. People have to own up the fact (that they are in depression), when they are going through the phase. The families' support at the time is very important. To people who do not have that support from families, I'd say, please do something for yourself. Seek help for your depression'. "

Shamita also said that fighting depression is not a one-time battle but a continuous one. "And, it is not as if you overcome depression and it cannot ever happen again. For me, I have to be aware everyday, I look for signs everyday. I make conscious efforts to not do things that would take me back to it again.”

Shamita was recently seen on the first season of Bigg Boss OTT and later on Bigg Boss 15. During the back-to-back stints on the reality shows, she met Raqesh Bapat and found a close friend in him. They also confessed their feelings for each other on Bigg Boss and are now dating.

