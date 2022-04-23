Shilpa Shetty joins Sidharth Malhotra on Rohit Shetty's Amazon Prime cop series Indian Police Force. See pic

Actor Shilpa Shetty has revealed that she is going to make her OTT debut with Rohit Shetty's upcoming series, Indian Police Force. The actor will play a cop in the series which stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead. She shared a picture from the show to make the reveal. (Also read: Sooryavanshi movie review: Akshay Kumar's high-octane action film is your Diwali gift this year)

In the photo, Shilpa is seen in a black police uniform, holding a gun. Massive explosions and burning cars are also seen behind her. Sharing the picture, Shilpa wrote, “Ready to set the OTT platform on fire for the first time. Superrr Thrilled to join The Action King Rohit Shetty in his Cop Universe!”

Shilpa's followers were excited to see her in a new avatar. “Woohoooo!! So so happy for you Shilpa! You look fabulous. Congratulations,” read a comment on her post. Her sister Shamita Shetty wrote, “Superb! looking forward.”

Directed and produced by Rohit Shetty, the action series has been set up at streaming service Prime Video and will star Sidharth Malhotra as a Delhi Police officer. As per the team behind the show, Indian Police Force pays a tribute to police officers across the country. The eight-part series is also the first OTT project of Shilpa and Sidharth.

Talking more about the series, Rohit said, "Indian Police Force is a very special one for me and I've been working on it for years. I'm delighted to be collaborating with Amazon Prime Video to breathe life into this story which will transcend geographies and linguistic barriers, providing me an opportunity to showcase the same to audiences worldwide."

He added, "I am super excited to be working with the amazingly talented Sidharth Malhotra in this series. I have always strived to push the envelope of action-first entertainment and with this series, I am confident we will create a new benchmark."

His earlier projects including Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi have highlighted the Goa police and the Maharashtra police force.

