Shamshera title song: Ranbir Kapoor reveals his fiercest avatar as he fulfils his father's legacy. Watch

Yash Raj Films released the title track of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Shamshera on Friday. Ranbir featured in a fierce avatar in the Shamshera music video, as he fulfiled 'a father's legacy.' Ranbir plays the first double role of his acting career in Shamshera, which stars him both as the titular character, and his son Balli. Also Read| Shamshera song Fitoor: Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor romance on sand, underwater

Shamshera's music video showed Ranbir as a fun-loving Balli transforming into a leader for his tribe after he is told that he has the blood of 'fearless' Shamshera. The video transitions between Shamshera and Balli in separate timelines, both leading their followers, looting from the rich, and giving it back to the poor. Ranbir, who marks his first action film with Shamshera, fights off the Britishers with an axe as Shamshera, and with Sanjay Dutt's Daroga Shuddh Singh as Balli.

The music video also features Vaani Kapoor in a few scenes. Towards the end of the video, Balli is in tears as he remembers his father. The phrases 'a father's legacy' and 'a son's destiny' appear on the screen as Balli transforms into a version of his father, Shamshera.

The track is composed by Mithoon and sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Abhishek Nailwal. Mithoon has also penned the lyrics for the song. Two more songs from the film had been previously released. Aditya Narayan's Ji Huzoor featured Ranbir as Balli dancing with kids, while Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan's Fitoor showed him romancing Vaani Kapoor's Sona.

Shamshera is slated for theatrical release on July 22 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. The period entertainer, set in the fictitious city of Kaza in the 1800s, tells the story of Shamshera and Balli, who relentlessly fight for their tribe's freedom and dignity. Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist – a ruthless and corrupt cop named Shuddh Singh. The film is directed by Karan Malhotra.

