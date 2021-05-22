Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shanaya Kapoor unearths adorable old dance video on BFF Suhana Khan's birthday, watch here
Shanaya Kapoor unearths adorable old dance video on BFF Suhana Khan's birthday, watch here

Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday wished their best friend Suhana Khan on her 21st birthday with a throwback video and pictures. See here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 22, 2021 12:58 PM IST
Shanaya Kapoor with Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan.

Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday wished their best friend Suhana Khan as she rang in her 21st birthday on Saturday. While Shanaya shared a throwback video of them as kids, Ananya dropped an old picture from their childhood. Shanaya is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, Ananya is the daughter of actor Chunky Pandey and Bhavana Pandey. Suhana is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter.

In the video clip, the three are seen wearing swimsuits and dancing to the song Yeh Mera Dil from Don. Shanaya captioned it, "happy birthday my sue we’re forever going to be dancing together #team." Taking to the comments section several celebs, including Maheep and Bhavana, poured their love for Suhana. A fan wrote, "very pretty and beautiful awesome," while another said, "they are just adorable".

On Instagram Stories, Shanaya posted a picture featuring the trio with "love you" written on it. Ananya on her Instagram Stories shared a picture with Suhana and wrote, "happy bday lil Suhaaaf! Love u 4 Lyf @suhanakhan2".

Shanaya posted a picture featuring the trio with "love you" followed by emojis written on it.
Ananya on her Instagram Stories shared a picture with Suhana and wrote, "happy bday lil Suhaaaf! Love u 4 Lyf @suhanakhan2".

Recently, Maheep in an interview had spoken about the girls' friendship. She had told PeepingMoon, "I mean literally, we gave birth to them, and they've been glued to each other. They are such close friends. It would be amazing to see the three of them on screen. I love them, I love the way they are with each other. They have each other's back."

Also Read: Danny Masterson, known for his role in That ’70s Show, must stand trial on three rape charges

Suhana graduated from England's Ardingly College and is studying films at New York University. She wants to become an actor. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Shah Rukh had said, “Suhana should learn acting for another three to four years if she wants to be an actor. I know many of my industry friends feel my kids should start acting tomorrow. But it’s my belief that they shouldn’t start acting yet."

