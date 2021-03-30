Shanaya Kapoor drops a ‘filter vs reality’ video, fans call her ‘naturally so beautiful’. Watch

Shanaya Kapoor, in a new video posted on her Instagram page, displayed her natural beauty to the world. The clip, made in split-screen style, showed the difference between her bare face and how it looked with a filter on. “Embrace your truest self #filtervsreality,” she wrote in her caption.

Maheep Kapoor jumped in the comments section to shower love on her daughter and dropped heart emojis on the post. The video also drew appreciation from fans. “You’re naturally so beautiful Shanaya,” one wrote. “You are the best in both,” another commented. “Universe blessing us lucky to see pretty face,” a third wrote.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Shanaya has signed with Dharma Cornerstone Agency, and will soon be launched in a Dharma Productions film. While details of her debut film have been kept under wraps, it was revealed that she will begin shooting in July.

Sharing the video announcing her association with DCA on Instagram, Shanaya wrote on Instagram, “Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here’s to a great journey ahead with the @dcatalent family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahhh!!) this July by @dharmamovies, can’t wait for you all to see what we’re up to! Stay tuned! #DCASquad.”

Also see: Natasa Stankovic shares adorable photo of son Agastya as he turns eight months old, don’t miss her engagement ring

Instead of going to a film school to prepare for Bollywood, Shanaya chose hands-on experience on a film set. She worked as an assistant director to Sharan Sharma in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, starring her cousin Janhvi Kapoor.

Earlier, Shanaya’s father Sanjay Kapoor told PTI in an interview that she is well aware of the importance of hard work, despite having connections. “She is learning the ropes. She is taking her acting, dance and diction classes. In our family, she has watched me, her uncle and cousins closely. She knows hard work matters. You can be anybody's daughter or niece but it is going to be your dedication that will take you ahead,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON