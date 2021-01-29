IND USA
Shanaya Kapoor goes public on Instagram, see her glamorous photos with BFFs Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya has made her Instagram account public. Take a look at some of the pictures here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 04:25 PM IST
Shanaya Kapoor made her Instagram account public.

Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor, has made her Instagram account public. The news was shared by her mother, Maheep Kapoor, who shared a stunning photo of her with the caption, “@shanayakapoor02 #PublicOnInstagram.”

The pictures on Shanaya’s Instagram account range from glamorous photoshoots to candid moments with her best friends to glimpses from family time. Her feed features other star kids such as Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli Nanda and Khushi Kapoor.

Here is a look at some of the pictures:

Shanaya wants to follow in Sanjay’s footsteps and enter Bollywood. She began her journey in films as an assistant director on Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, starring her cousin Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role.

After the release of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Sanjay shared a picture of Shanaya and director Sharan Sharma from the set, and another of her pointing at her name in the credits. “I am so glad that Shanaya started her journey in this beautiful world of movies as an assistant director with you @sharansharma , You are an Extremely talented director and A super human being too , loved #gunjansaxena , looking forward to your next ! #gunjansaxena streaming now on #netflix,” he wrote.

Also read | Maheep Kapoor says Bollywood wives being 'shadow of their husbands’ is a misconception: ‘They are strong women'

Recently, Shanaya also made an appearance on the Netflix reality show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, which featured Maheep alongside Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari. The first episode gave a glimpse of her debut at le Bal des Débutantes, the most glamorous debutante ball in the world.

In an earlier interview with PTI, Sanjay said that Shanaya has begun preparing for her debut, and knows that she has to work hard to make a name for herself despite coming from a well-connected film family. “She is learning the ropes. She is taking her acting, dance and diction classes. In our family, she has watched me, her uncle and cousins closely. She knows hard work matters. You can be anybody's daughter or niece but it is going to be your dedication that will take you ahead,” he said.

shanaya kapoor ananya panday suhana khan

