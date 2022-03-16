Shantanu Maheshwari recalls his mother supporting him amid her health and financial issues: 'She did whatever she could'

Shantanu Maheshwari has opened up about how his mother supported him in his career. The actor, who recently made his Bollywood debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, recalled that his family was facing financial issues when he was a child. Shantanu said that his mother ensured that he had her full support in spite of her health and financial struggles. Also Read| Shantanu Maheshwari on his film debut in Gangubai Kathiawadi : I am very happy

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shantanu, who rose to fame from the popular dance television series Dil Dosti Dance on Channel V, also revealed that it was his mother who saw the talent of dancing in him and pushed him towards it.

The actor told Bollywood Bubble, "She was very passionate about dancing and singing. She is the one who spotted the talent of dancing in me, and my brother had this talent of singing. She did whatever she could do in Calcutta to make sure that I am participating in all the competitions, I am being visible in the shows where named artists are coming. It's only because of her that I kept on dancing. After a point, I did not know what I was doing."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shantanu also spoke about the financial troubles his family was facing at the time and how it motivated him to start earning. He said, "I knew the financial problems that were there, the things that she (his mother) used to do in spite of her health issues. She was very strong. Obviously, your parents will never want their kids to know about the financial issues, but you get to know. I come from a joint family, I knew what problems we were having, major financial issues. I started performing for money so that I could support."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shantanu had previously spoken about his mother in a piece of Humans of Bombay. The actor had said that his mother was happier than him when he got the part of Swayam in D3. He had said, "She was a dancer, & seeing me in front of the camera was her dream. So, once I had made & saved enough money, I bought a car & gave the keys to Maa, she cried."

Shantanu played Alia Bhatt's character's love interest in Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film, which was released in the theatres on February 25, has become a box office success by grossing over 100 crores.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON