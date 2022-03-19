Sharmaji Namkeen song Ye Luthrey: Rishi Kapoor, Paresh Rawal show their culinary magic in peppy Punjabi number. Watch

The first song of Rishi Kapoor's final film Sharmaji Namkeen was released by the producers on Saturday afternoon. The peppy Punjabi song titled Ye Luthrey sees Rishi and Paresh Rawal share duties as Sharmaji. The song shows the lead character embarking on his post-retirement journey as a cook and how he both grows in confidence and hopes to find some warmth and love. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor on dad Rishi Kapoor's last film Sharmaji Namkeen: 'I considered wearing prosthetics to finish it'. Watch)

Sharmaji Namkeen is based on the life of a recently retired man who discovers his passion for cooking after joining a riotous women’s kitty circle. The song shows the titular character starting his gig as a cook to the dismay of the ladies from the kitty who are sceptical of a male cook. Rishi and Paresh seamlessly portray the growth of the character as he grows in confidence as a cook. It also gives a glimpse at how his friend circle helps him in this side quest of his.

The film's official synopsis reads: B. G. Sharma is a 58-year-old widower, one of millions of faceless people in this mundane routine called life. One fine day, the company he was working for, lays him off. Thud! Life comes to a standstill. Sharma struggles to cope with this beast called retirement. He keeps finding ways to stay relevant, but only ends up getting in his sons’ ways. Until one day, he comes into contact with a bunch of merry women. They rekindle in Sharma, a passion for cooking and chutzpah in general, that help him find his true calling in life.

The film will mark the last time Rishi Kapoor will be seen on screen. The actor died in April 2020 before the film's shooting was finished. Initially the producers considered VFX and even roping in Rishi's son Ranbir Kapoor. But eventually, Paresh Rawal stepped in. In a recent video message, Ranbir spoke about the film and said, "Thanks to Paresh ji, we could complete papa's last film and bring it to you all. will always be my one of the most fondest memories of my father. Up on screen, bringing a smile to his countless fans."

Directed by Hitesh Bhatia and produced by Excel Entertainment in association with MacGuffin Pictures, the film also stars Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, and Isha Talwar. It will release on Amazon Prime Video on March 31.

