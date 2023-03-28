Sharmila Tagore and grandson Ibrahim Ali Khan make cameo in Saba Ali Khan's post; Inaaya spends day at school with aunt

Saba Ali Khan, sister of Soha Ali Khan, has shared a video clip as she spent her day with her niece Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Saba posted the video which also featured Inaaya. Her mother and veteran actor Sharmila Tagore and Ibrahim Ali Khan also made a cameo appearance in the clip. (Also Read | Soha Ali Khan shares video of Holi fun with Kunal Kemmu, daughter Inaaya)

Sharmila Tagore, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu featured in Saba Ali Khan's post.

The video started with Inaaya decorating a paper that included her photo with Saba. The words 'a day at Inni school (red heart emoji)' were written on the clip. Saba held Inaaya as they posed for the camera. As the clip proceeded, Saba was seen looking at Inaaya as she was busy writing.

Inaaya was also seen reading her book as she sat with her friend. Saba gave a glimpse of herself as she clicked several selfies wearing different suits. She also shared several throwback pictures. The clip ended with Sharmila Tagore and her grandson Ibrahim Ali Khan sitting on chairs in a garden, seemingly at the Pataudi Palace. Ibrahim is the son of Saba's brother-actor Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh.

Sharing the clip, Saba captioned it, "Innijaan.....love U! Spent the day at her school... and had the best time! Fasting...1st day Ramadan. Attended screenings for #GulmoharOnHotstar #wzigato #kanjoosmakhichoos." She also added, "Here are some moments of that day. Few extra. Precious times. And a bonus!" Saba also posted the hashtags--memories, always and forever, inni jaan, love and you.

Saba's sister Soha Ali Khan also shared pictures as she visited an adventure park with her husband-actor Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya. In the pictures, the trio was seen inside an indoor snow park. Soha, Kunal and Innaya wore matching printed blue outfits and gloves. While Inaaya wore an ornage helmet, Kunal opted for a cap.

Soha captioned the post, "It's a 'chill' day for goodness flake, if you catch my drift !!" She also added the hashtags--snow puns and up to snow good. Recently, Soha treated fans with a couple of pictures on Instagram Stories. Soha also shared a glimpse from her prep for the vacation.

In one of the picture, Inaaya sat on a suitcase. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "We are all set for Spring break." In another photo, Kunal headed to catch a flight and Soha captioned this, "And we're off."

Soha recently wrapped her upcoming movie Chhorii 2, helmed by Vishal Furia. The first instalment streamed exclusively on Prime Video and received positive responses from the audience. The official release date of the sequel is still awaited.

