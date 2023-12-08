Sharmila Tagore kisses Kareena Kapoor, poses with Saif Ali Khan, Sara, Taimur, Jeh as she celebrates her 79th birthday

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore celebrated her 79th birthday with her family in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Kareena Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan shared a bunch of pictures giving a glimpse of inside the birthday celebrations. (Also Read | When Sharmila Tagore recalled how people predicted her ‘marriage wouldn’t last a year’ if she continued working in films)

Kareena gets a kiss from Sharmila

Sharmila Tagore turned 79 on Friday.

In the first picture shared by Kareena, Sharmila kissed her on her cheek as she held gifts in her hand. A Christmas tree stood behind them in the house. In the next photo, Kareena held Sharmila as they smiled for the camera. A bunch of balloons with 'Happy Birthday Amma' was kept near the doorway.

In a picture, Taimur Ali Khan stood next to Sharmila who sat on a couch. Both of them wore medals as they posed for the camera. She captioned the post in Hindi, "Mother-in-law's birthday (smiling face with hearts emojis). 8-12-2023."

Soha shares pics from Sharmila's birthday

Soha also shared a post in which the entire family came together for pictures. In a photo, Sharmila, Taimur, Soha and Kareena were joined by Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Saba Ali Khan, Inaaya Kemmu, and Kunal Kemmu were also part of the photo.

In a picture, Sharmila and Inaaya had hair rollers on as they spoke to one another. In another picture, Sharmila cut the cake as Jeh aka Jehangir Ali Khan joined them. Sharing the pictures, Soha wrote, "Happy birthday Ammu (red heart emojis)."

Sharmila cuts cake, Sara feeds her a piece

Sara Ali Khan also shared a bunch of pictures with her family. In a photo, Saif made a face as he held Jehangir in his arms. Sara smiled as Inaaya sat on her lap while Taimur chose to sit between Ibrahim and Sharmila. Saba and Soha, part of the photo, also smiled for the camera.

In a video, Sharmila cut the cake as Saba fed her a piece and kissed her. Sara also fed her grandmother cake as Inaaya opened her mouth for the dessert. All of them sang the Baar Baar Din Ye Aaye song. Sara wrote, "Happiest Birthday Badi Amma."

About Sharmila's career

Fans saw Sharmila last in Gulmohar, which released on Disney+ Hotstar in March this year. Helmed by Rahul Chittella, Gulmohar also starred Manoj Bajpayee, Simran and Suraj Sharma. Sharmila made her acting debut with Satyajit Ray's Apur Sansar (1959). She also featured in many Hindi films, including Kashmir Ki Kali, Waqt, An Evening in Paris, Nayak, Aranyer Din Ratri, Devi, Anupama, Satyakam, and Aradhana. Fans also saw her in Amar Prem, Chupke Chupke, Namkeen, Mausam, Mann, Eklavya: The Royal Guard and Break Ke Baad.

About Kareena's films

Kareena will be seen in The Buckingham Murders, helmed by Hansal Mehta. She will also be seen in The Crew alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon. She will be seen in the action film Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty. It also stars Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh.

