When Sharmila Tagore recalled how people predicted her ‘marriage wouldn’t last a year’ if she continued working in films

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore once spoke about the advice she received after getting married and how some people warned her against working as it would affect her marriage. As reported by Livemint in 2013, Sharmila had also shared how marriage and motherhood 'change a woman’s status'. She had spoken at the 19th Justice Sunanda Bhandare Memorial Lecture. Sharmila Tagore made her acting debut with The World of Apu (1959).

Sharmila once spoke about marriage, motherhood

Sharmila had said, "I have seen first-hand how marriage and motherhood change a woman’s status. On one particular occasion, just after the huge success of Aradhana, I found myself stranded at a railway station late at night with my three-month-old son. A crowd gathered almost instantly. I had been mobbed before and I was terrified. But this time things were different because now I was a mother. I realized then that to my audience marriage and motherhood had given me substance; now I was worthy of respect. All because now I had a husband and was therefore a bona-fide member of society, not just an actress."

Sharmila talked about people discouraging her from pursuing her career

"In this context, I should mention the huge amount of advice I received when I got married. It was predicted that my marriage wouldn’t last a year if I continued working. My marriage exercised the imagination of the media and the public to a great extent. They had obviously bought into the arguments our films prescribed, namely that marriage and career were not compatible. Yet, in my case, the combination of marriage, motherhood and a successful film career did not seem to cause any friction," she had added.

Sharmila tied the knot with Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi

Sharmila married Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, former captain of the Indian cricket team, on December 27, 1968. They had three children-- Saif Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan. Mansoor Ali Khan died at 70 in September 2011.

Sharmila's films

Sharmila made her acting debut at age 14 with Satyajit Ray's acclaimed Bengali epic drama Apur Sansar (1959). She also featured in many films such as Devi, Nayak, Aranyer Din Ratri, Kashmir Ki Kali, Waqt, Anupama, An Evening in Paris, Satyakam, and Aradhana. Fans also saw her in Amar Prem, Chupke Chupke, Namkeen, Mausam, Mann, Eklavya: The Royal Guard and Break Ke Baad.

Following a hiatus of 13 years, she made her film comeback with Gulmohar which released this year. Gulmohar also starred Manoj Bajpayee, Simran and Suraj Sharma. Helmed by Rahul Chittella, the film was released on Disney+ Hotstar in March.

